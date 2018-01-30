Midland County Sheriff's Office will continue to search for another body in homicide investigation

The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
Pile after pile excavating machines took turns digging their way through a trash pit in Midland County today. It's part of a days long investigation going on at a tree farm lot on the 5000 block of West County Road 116.
Exxon Mobil will increase oil and chemical production in the Permian Basin. Exxon Mobil said it will triple its production of oil and chemical feed stocks in the Permian Basin.
You might want to set your alarm a bit earlier tomorrow, if you want to catch a glimpse of the Lunar Eclipse. Before the sun rises tomorrow, there will be a Super Blue Moon and Blood Moon.
