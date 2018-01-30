Odessa College nursing program gets donation for student scholar - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa College nursing program gets donation for student scholarships

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa College nursing program gets a donation from the Odessa Regional Medical Center.

We’re told a $15,000 check came, courtesy of the ORMC.

We’re told the money was raised in an interesting way. This year, at the Physicians holiday party, instead of giving gifts, they made a donation on behalf of ORMC and the medical staff.

The staff said it’s a great way to give back to the community.

Levi Stone, Chief Nursing Officer at ORMC said, “It’s a way to giving back and also seeing that reciprocating into the community, to be able to provide additional healthcare workers, in this case, nurses. To be able to continue to provide that great care in the Permian Basin.”

