Excavator helps authorities dig three times as deep to search for more remains

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Law enforcement is continuing to dig through the lot where human remains were found in Midland County…

With several pits in that location it won’t be easy, authorities have been using an excavator to help.

The machine allows law enforcement to dig deep into the pits.

It’s very important to them. Sheriff Gary Painter says the machines they’ve been using have reached their limit. Those can only dig 10 feet, authorities need to get to 15, the excavator can dig as deep as 30 feet.

Even though they are relying on the machine, officers will have to comb through everything piece by piece.

“We’re still going to have to go through each and every load. We’re going to go back and make sure we reach the bottom and check any other area in the pit,” said Painter.

The excavator was donated to authorities from a local business.

Painter tells us they couldn’t find any remains in the pit they were digging, so they’ve moved onto others.

