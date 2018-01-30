Update: Texas A&M Forest Service: Pecos Co. fire now 100 % conta - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Update: Texas A&M Forest Service: Pecos Co. fire now 100 % contained at 200 acres

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Texas A&M Forest Service Facebook page) (Source: Texas A&M Forest Service Facebook page)
PECOS COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Update:

Texas A&M Forest Service said they have 100% containment of the fire at Williams Tower in Pecos County. 

We’re told the Williams Tower was burning and estimated to be around 200 acres.

The Forest Service said 2 single engine tankers and one 3,000-gallon airtanker dropped water on the fire Tuesday morning.

