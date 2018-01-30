Super Blue Blood Moon to take place early Wednesday morning

You might want to set your alarm a bit earlier tomorrow, if you want to catch a glimpse of the Lunar Eclipse.

Before the sun rises tomorrow, there will be a Super Blue Moon and Blood Moon.

The United States has not seen a Lunar Eclipse like this one since 1866, and what makes tomorrow morning so special is the moon will do 3 unique things.

“First of all you have a Super Moon, because the moon will be at its closest point to Earth,” said Meteorologist Rick Hluchan, National Weather Service.

The moon is called a Blue Moon, but that doesn’t mean it will actually turn blue.

“Because, this will be the second full moon of the month of January, so you get a Blue Moon every time you get two full moons in 1 month.”

Towards Sunrise, the moon will start to turn an orange-red color as the moon passes by the Earth’s shadow.

“You call it a Blood Moon, because we will have a Total Lunar Eclipse tonight.”

Hluchan said the eclipse will start around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, but you can snooze the alarm just a little.

"About 7:30 a.m., the sun will start to come up, so your best viewing for this will be about 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.," said Hluchan.

If you can’t seem to wake that early, NASA will also be streaming a live video and documenting the whole event. Click here for more information.

