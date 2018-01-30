Taking basketball from Australia to Midland College to UTPB

The UTPB’s Women’s Basketball Team currently sits in 8th place in the Lone Star Conference just behind Texas Woman’s. Although the Falcon’s season has been up and down so far with many close games. The players are driven to finish the season strong especially rallying with the leaders on the team. One of them being, junior guard Kayla Bretherton. Born and raised in Australia, Kayla found her way to West Texas by first playing 2 years at Midland College.

“It was great I loved it honestly. We did good my freshman year. We had made it to nationals. Then my sophomore year we did good too. We went to regionals. That was a really good program, we did really good those 2 years,” said Bretherton.

After Kayla played her last season with the Chaps, she wasn’t sure if she wanted to continue playing. However, being in America and playing the game she loves changed her mind.

“I originally wasn’t going to keep going. I was going to stop after my 2 years and then one of my teammates from Midland, she had talked to me about coming here. So, then I had spoken to the coaches about it and then I kind of wanted to play 2 more years, because I love America honestly. I didn’t want to go back home and drop everything. I wanted to finish getting my degree and play basketball for 2 more years,” said Bretherton.

Although Kayla has been in Texas for a few years now, she still can’t believe basketball brought her to the Permian Basin.

“It’s crazy. I still can’t believe that honestly that I got the opportunity to come here. I’m so lucky,” said Bretherton.

Basketball is Kayla’s favorite pastime and the opportunities that came with playing are more than she ever imagined.

“I’ve played it since I’ve been really young, so basketball has always been a big part of my life. So, the fact that I got to come to America to play basketball and travel. I’ve traveled so much with basketball and the opportunities that it’s given me, that’s why I just love it,” said Bretherton.

Kayla and the Falcons are coming off a tough 3-point loss to Eastern New Mexico. They hope to rebound tonight as UTPB starts a four-game road trip. To start it off they take on West Texas A&M and tip-off is at 5:30 PM.

