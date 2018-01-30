UPDATE: Midland Co. Sheriff: Skeletal remains found in garbage p - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

UPDATE: Midland Co. Sheriff: Skeletal remains found in garbage pit may be missing teens

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
(Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
(Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
(Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Update: 

Officials expect new excavating machine will be finished with the pit today.

They also say if a body is not found, they will search other pits on the property. 

Officials determined the skeletal remains to be female due to skin remnants and clothing found. 

An autopsy is being done on the remains in Tarrant County.

We;re told the investigation is still ongoing. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Amazon, Buffett and JPMorgan join forces on health care

    Amazon, Buffett and JPMorgan join forces on health care

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 7:34 AM EST2018-01-30 12:34:40 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 10:17 PM EST2018-01-31 03:17:52 GMT

    Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.

    Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.

  • Super Blue Blood Moon to take place early Wednesday morning

    Super Blue Blood Moon to take place early Wednesday morning

    Eclipse times. (Source: NASA)Eclipse times. (Source: NASA)

    You might want to set your alarm a bit earlier tomorrow, if you want to catch a glimpse of the Lunar Eclipse. Before the sun rises tomorrow, there will be a Super Blue Moon and Blood Moon.

    You might want to set your alarm a bit earlier tomorrow, if you want to catch a glimpse of the Lunar Eclipse. Before the sun rises tomorrow, there will be a Super Blue Moon and Blood Moon.

  • WH reviewing classified GOP memo alleging surveillance abuse

    WH reviewing classified GOP memo alleging surveillance abuse

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-01-30 06:33:02 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 9:47 PM EST2018-01-31 02:47:09 GMT

    The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.

    The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.

    •   
Powered by Frankly