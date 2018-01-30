1 suspect behind bars in connection with copper theft investigation in Lea Co.

Police have arrested one suspect in Lea County, New Mexico in connection to a copper theft investigation back in December.

On December 20,2017, we’re told the Lea County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the reported theft of copper wire from a location near State Road 18 and Starlight, Lea County, New Mexico.



We’re told the location is operated by The Apache Corporation.

According to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator was dispatched and did process the crime scene.



We’re told evidence was developed and through further investigative leads, a person of interest was reached and interviewed.



According to police, Kelly Williams, 51, of Hobbs, New Mexico was determined to have been at the Apache location through a GPS ankle monitoring system at the time of the reported crime.



We’re told an arrest warrant was issued for Williams for the offense(s) of: Larceny and criminal damage to property.



On December 26, 2017, we’re told Williams was arrested and booked into the Lea County Detention Facility without incident. Police said bond was set at $3,000 cash or surety.



The Lea County Sheriff’s Office said they would like to remind citizens if they need to request a Deputy to please call the Lea County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 396-3611.



Also, we’re told citizens can report criminal or suspicious activities to the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

