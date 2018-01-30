1 suspect behind bars in connection with copper theft investigation in Lea Co.

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) - Update:Officials expect new excavating machine will be finished with the pit today. They also say if a body is not found, they will search other pits on the property.
Police have arrested one suspect in Lea County, New Mexico in connection to a copper theft investigation back in December. On December 20,2017, we’re told the Lea County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the reported theft of copper wire from a location near State Road 18 and Starlight, Lea County, New Mexico.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office are investigating after skeletal remains were found in a garbage pit on Saturday.
