McCamey Basketball finding success

McCamey High School had quite the football season. They went undefeated in district play to win their first district championship in 5 years and their first playoff game since 2010. It seems that success has simply followed the Badgers to the basketball court.

McCamey Basketball is currently at the top of the District 6-2A standings with an untouched 5-0 record. Despite being picked to go dead last in all preseason predictions.

“I don't think they knew we were coming,” said Eddie Walker and Tra Johnson.

Eddie Walker and Tra Johnson are probably right. The father and son moved to McCamey this summer from East Texas. Walker took over the basketball program and Tra assumed the role as a starting guard. In twenty-two games, he’s racked up 523 points.

This is Walker's first role as a head coach and it is Tra’s senior season.

“It's amazing to see him now and from where he was really small as a kid and learning basketball. So this moment you know, I’m enjoying it every day,” said Eddie Walker.

Last year’s MVP Carson Fuentes admits there was weirdness at first, but he’s happily made room for his new teammate.

“It's fun you know being able to play with him, because he’s taught me a lot and he’s a good influence on everybody here,” said Carson Fuentes.

Both Tra and Carson were apart of McCamey's successful football season this fall.

Tra currently has offers to play either sport at the next level. He hasn’t decided what school or what game is ultimately for him, but he’s on his way to fulfilling a dream of keeping athletics in his future.

“That’s always been my goal that and beyond,” said Tra Johnson.

