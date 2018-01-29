Semi overturns on I-20 in Midland County

Parts of I-20 are blocked off after a semi overturned in Midland County.
Fire crews on scene tell us the structure was an abandoned house.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office are investigating after skeletal remains were found in a garbage pit on Saturday.
If you been feeling a little under the weather, the past few weeks, you probably aren't alone. The flu virus has caused more than 2,300 deaths in Texas, and officials say they are still counting.
Bond has been set for a man accused in a stabbing on Saturday in Midland. Leo Brito, 27, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DWI and evading.
