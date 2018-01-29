Semi overturns on I-20 in Midland County

Parts of I-20 are blocked off after a semi overturned in Midland County.



It happened just west of FM 1788 in the westbound lanes of I-20.



It's unclear how the 18-wheeler overturned or if anyone was hurt, but it appears most of the semi is in the median.



Our crew on scene tells us the westbound lanes of traffic are blocked off as emergency crews work to clear the scene.



