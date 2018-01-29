Abandoned house catches fire in Odessa

The West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department tells us the structure that initially caught on fire was an abandoned house.



They also tell us a home next to it caught fire as well.



Both fires have been put out.



They tell us the abandoned home is a total loss, while the other home has cosmetic damages.



Crews on scene tell us the fire was put out in about 20 minutes.



It's unclear what started the fire.



Fire crews say they're responding to a structure fire in Odessa.



Odessa Fire dispatch tells us its located at 20th and Moss.



It's unclear what kind of structure it is.



