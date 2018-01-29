Midland Christian Mustangs basketball atop district standings

The Midland Christian Mustangs won a district title last season for the first time since 2008. This season, they just might be on their way towards another championship. After a win on Friday night, they find themselves at the top of the TAPPS District 1-5A standings.

Senior guard and captain Silas Crews credits the Mustangs success to a united team dynamic.

“The team chemistry. Just how we play together is way different from the last year's I’ve played here,” said Crews.

Crews is hitting the court after an unexpected senior football season. Previously a running back, he had to lead the Mustangs through the playoffs as a fourth-string quarterback, an experience that he grew from.

“Just to know when to step up. Just gotta always be ready. I mean it's as simple as that,” said Crews.

And if anyone can relate, it's his freshman teammate Joseph Venzant, who’s stepped into the role as a starting point guard.

But Venzant isn’t just making a name for himself, he’s continuing a legacy. His older brother, Daniel, also played for Midland Christian and is currently playing at the Div. I level for Cal State Fullerton.

“It's been a cool experience. I like it a lot. I’ve worked hard. I like the coaches,” said Venzant.

He might be just 15, but he’s doing just fine. He’s been the top scorer in the Mustangs past two games. He said he's set high expectations for his first season.

"I want to try to be the best player I can. Just win. Try to get all district. That's the goal," said Venzant.

The Mustangs will take on Grapevine Faith at home on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All Rights Reserved.