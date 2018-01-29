Natural food remedies for fighting the flu

If you been feeling a little under the weather, the past few weeks, you probably aren't alone.

The flu virus has caused more than 2,300 deaths in Texas and officials say they are still counting.

If you have tried everything the drug store has to offer, then maybe you should try a different approach.

Larry Satterfield is the owner of Natural Foods Market in Midland and he says to try natural remedies.

Some of the items you can use can be found right in your kitchen like garlic, elderberry and oregano.

"Well they're just natural, the other two are elderberry. That's a berry that has anti-viral properties in it. The other one is Oregano, that's also a natural plant. So we think if you can work with nature, that's the best way to try first," said Satterfield.

Satterfield also said that the flu shot isn't the best thing for your body.

"Toxic ingredients like mercury or aluminum. Why would I want to put those things in my body? For the last 4 years, they have admitted after the flu, that it haven't really worked because they have to make them in about a year in advance. This year, they didn't even wait. They told everyone that it doesn't really work," said Satterfield.

You can visit the Natural Foods Market located at 2311 W Wadley Ave. in Midland or you can call them at (432) 699-4048.

