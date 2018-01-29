Bond set for Midland stabbing suspect

Bond has been set for a man accused in a stabbing on Saturday in Midland.



Leo Brito, 27, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DWI and evading.



his bonds total more than $76,000.



Police say the victim, another man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.



There is no word on what lead up to the stabbing.



