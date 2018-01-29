Bond set for Midland stabbing suspect - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Bond set for Midland stabbing suspect

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Leo Brito. (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office) Leo Brito. (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Bond has been set for a man accused in a stabbing on Saturday in Midland.

Leo Brito, 27, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DWI and evading.

his bonds total more than $76,000.

Police say the victim, another man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on what lead up to the stabbing.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly