Bond set for Midland stabbing suspect

The Midland County Sheriff's Office are investigating after skeletal remains were found in a garbage pit on Saturday.
If you been feeling a little under the weather, the past few weeks, you probably aren't alone. The flu virus has caused more than 2,300 deaths in Texas, and officials say they are still counting.
Bond has been set for a man accused in a stabbing on Saturday in Midland. Leo Brito, 27, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DWI and evading.
The last day to register to vote in the March primary election is coming up soon. The deadline to sign up is Monday, Feb. 5.
The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list. The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.
