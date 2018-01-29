Registration deadline approaching for March primary election

The last day to register to vote in the March primary election is coming up soon.



The deadline to sign up is Monday, Feb. 5.



If you're not sure of your voting status, call your elections office.



You can reach the Midland County Elections Office at (432) 688-4890 or the Ector County Elections Office at (432) 498-4030.



