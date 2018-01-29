Midland Christian Beebe brothers suit up for their last season together

The Midland Christian’s boys basketball team currently sits at the top of the District 1-5A standings with 4-1 district record and 21-11 overall. The Mustangs have a strong team bond, but for two of them, that bond goes further than the court. Senior Tommy Beebe and his younger brother, David, a sophomore, are two of the four brothers on the team. For the Beebe duo, this is the first and last year they will suit up together in Mustang uniforms.

“It’s really interesting. I tend to kind of coach him sometimes if he messes up. He’s too quiet to tell me when I mess up. It’s kind of fun and there’s another set of brothers on the team too and we’re all really good friends. It’s a really awesome experience,” said Tommy Beebe.

For Tommy and David, shooting some hoops and playing in the gym helped them both develop a passion for the game.

“My brother really got me into playing basketball because he would go to the gym a lot so I just went along,” said David Beebe.

“I’ve got a good passion for the game but I like spending time with all my teammates. I’ve gotten all my friends through basketball and it’s just all the bonding like the hotels and the going out to eat. That’s an awesome experience,” said Tommy.

In the gym, the brothers are Mustang teammates but outside the gym, the competition is a little different.

“If we play pick up, I never want to be on his team. But it’s something I can bear with. He just tends to mess around too much and I’m trying to win and he’s goobering around,” said Tommy.

“No, I’m always being serious,” said David.

While the duo may joke around outside the gym, they both have big goals for the season.

“To get better at my position and to be a better teammate. As soon as I get to a higher grade becoming more and more of a leader,” said David.

“My goal is really to win district again this year. Last year, we went undefeated and that was awesome. Now, I have a bigger role on the team this year so it would be huge for us to win the district and really make a run in the playoffs,” said Tommy.

The Beebe brothers look forward to finishing the season strong and hope to make it deep in the postseason together. Midland Christian takes on Grapevine Faith Tuesday night at the McGraw Event Center and tip-off is at 7 p.m.

