Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Veneisa Salazar, 43, with 40 outstanding warrants.

Following behind her is Martavis Williams, 30, with 19 outstanding warrants and Adriana Bustamante-Salcido, 35, with 14 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list are Elizabeth Sotelo-Hernandez, 42, with 13 outstanding warrants and Alejandro Venegas, 27, with 12 outstanding warrants.

If you know where these fugitives are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

