WWE to return to Odessa on March 17

Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine also urged special counsel Robert Mueller to review whether Trump tried to fire him last June, an accusation the president has labeled "fake news."
The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list. The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.
Some Odessa residents may be seeing little to no water pressure due to a water main break. We're told the break occurred near the intersection of Fairlane Ave. & Grandview Ave.
WWE fans, are you ready? World Wrestling Entertainment is coming back to Odessa in March! The Road to Wrestlemania will run through the Ector County Coliseum on Saturday, March 17, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.
One driver is dead following a crash in Orla on Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 285 and FM 652 in Orla around 7 p.m.
