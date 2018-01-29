WWE to return to Odessa on March 17

WWE fans, are you ready? World Wrestling Entertainment is coming back to Odessa in March!

The Road to Wrestlemania will run through the Ector County Coliseum on Saturday, March 17, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.

According to WWE.com, the featured superstars will include WWE Champion "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, U.S. Champion Bobby Roode, 2018 Royal Rumble Winner Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Jinder Mahal, "The Lone Wolf" Baron Corbin and "The Viper" Randy Orton.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 2, 2018, and start as low as $15.

