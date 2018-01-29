WWE to return to Odessa on March 17 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

WWE to return to Odessa on March 17

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WWE.com) (Source: WWE.com)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

WWE fans, are you ready? World Wrestling Entertainment is coming back to Odessa in March!

The Road to Wrestlemania will run through the Ector County Coliseum on Saturday, March 17, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.

According to WWE.com, the featured superstars will include WWE Champion "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, U.S. Champion Bobby Roode, 2018 Royal Rumble Winner Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Jinder Mahal, "The Lone Wolf" Baron Corbin and "The Viper" Randy Orton.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 2, 2018, and start as low as $15.

For more information on tickets, click here

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump for 'transparency' as House mulls memo release

    Trump for 'transparency' as House mulls memo release

    Monday, January 29 2018 3:12 AM EST2018-01-29 08:12:22 GMT
    Monday, January 29 2018 6:44 PM EST2018-01-29 23:44:48 GMT

    Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine also urged special counsel Robert Mueller to review whether Trump tried to fire him last June, an accusation the president has labeled "fake news."

    Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine also urged special counsel Robert Mueller to review whether Trump tried to fire him last June, an accusation the president has labeled "fake news."

  • Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list

    Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list

    The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list. The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

    The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list. The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

  • Water main break reported in Odessa

    Water main break reported in Odessa

    (Source: City of Odessa)(Source: City of Odessa)

    Some Odessa residents may be seeing little to no water pressure due to a water main break. We're told the break occurred near the intersection of Fairlane Ave. & Grandview Ave.

    Some Odessa residents may be seeing little to no water pressure due to a water main break. We're told the break occurred near the intersection of Fairlane Ave. & Grandview Ave.

    •   
Powered by Frankly