Driver killed in crash in Orla

One driver is dead following a crash in Orla on Friday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 285 and FM 652 in Orla around 7 p.m.

DPS Troopers tell us an 18-wheeler was traveling east on FM 652 when the driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection.

The 18-wheeler then drove into the intersection and struck a 2014 Ford F-150.

The driver of the F-150, Jessye D. Dyson, 51, of Trinity, TX, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler wasn't injured.

