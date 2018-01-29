DPS identifies man killed in Gaines Co. crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

DPS identifies man killed in Gaines Co. crash

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
GAINES COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a Denver City man killed in a crash on Jan. 25. 

Juan De Dios Rodriguez, 30, was driving on FM 2056 when he crashed with a 2012 Ford F-150 at the intersection of FM 2055. 

We're told the driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, unfortunately, Rodriguez was pronounced dead on scene. 

