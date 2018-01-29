Sheriff: Body found near CR 1227, West CR 116

UPDATE: The body of a female was found in the area. We're told the body is being sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter tells us, they believe the bodies could possibly be of two teens reported missing in late 2015.

Another body is believed to be in that same area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police and construction crews are at a blocked off scene in Midland County where a Sheriff's Office trailer is parked.

A reporter on scene tells us the area of County Road 1227 and West County Road 116 is taped off and crews seem to be digging.

More information on the situation is expected to be released later today.

This is a developing story, that will be updated later in the day.

