Andrews City Manager to retire

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Glen Heckler (Source: City of Andrews) Glen Heckler (Source: City of Andrews)
ANDREWS, TX (KWES) -

After 17 years as the Andrews City Manager, Glen Hackler has announced his retirement. 

Hackler is only one out of two city managers in the past 51 years. During his time office, a new fire station was built, splash parks and swimming pools were updated, among other things. 

His retirement will be effective July 1, 2018. 

