One person in critical condition after major crash in Odessa

There was a far from common sight to see in Odessa today.
One person is in critical condition after a wreck in Odessa.
An inmate who walked away from a prison camp in Big Spring on Saturday is back in custody.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
A large fire broke out early Sunday morning near the 2800 block of Rankin Highway in Midland.
