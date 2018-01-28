One person in critical condition after major crash in Odessa

One person is in critical condition after a wreck in Odessa.



It happened at 16th and Neptune around 6:55 p.m.



DPS on scene tells us that a pickup truck was turning onto 16th St. from Neptune, when it was hit by an SUV.



The driver of the pickup was thrown from the truck.



He was taken to the hospital where he's in critical condition.



Four people inside the SUV were also taken to the hospital. We're told they are all stable.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.