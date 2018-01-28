Inmate walks away from Prison Camp in Big Spring

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
An inmate from the Federal Correctional Institution Big Spring's Satellite Prison camp was discovered missing on Saturday.
A large fire broke out early Sunday morning near the 2800 block of Rankin Highway in Midland.
One man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Midland.
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.
