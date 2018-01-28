Inmate walks away from Prison Camp in Big Spring

An inmate from the Federal Correctional Institution Big Spring's Satellite Prison camp was discovered missing on Saturday.



The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Jesus Gamez, 43, was discovered missing at 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. It's unclear how he was able to escape.



The U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies are joining in the search.



Gamez is described as a white man with black hair, brown eyes, is 5' 5" tall and weighs around 210 pounds.



He was serving a 206 month sentence for Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute 100 kilograms of Marijuana.



If you have any information on Gamez, call the U.S. Marshals Service at (325) 672-2147.



