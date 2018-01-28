Large pallet fire burns through the night in Midland

A large fire broke out early Sunday morning near the 2800 block of Rankin Highway in Midland.

Officials tell us it was a collection of pallets that went up in flames.

The Midland fire department were joined by Midland county fire department and several other agencies in battling the blaze.

As of 11:45 a.m on Sunday, hot spots were still in the process of being extinguished.

Officials say no one was injured, and there is no major structure damage.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

