Families enjoy nostalgia at community art day

Employees at the Ellen Noel Art Museum got the chance to tell families who came community art day, “What’s up doc?”

The museum showcased their Chuck Jones and the Looney Tunes exhibit.

Kids and their parents got to draw, color, and see all the classic characters from Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, to the Road Runner.

The exhibit is a great way to take a stroll down memory lane.

“They can’t start too early to visit the museum. A lot of kids are familiar with these cartoons. We have a lot of adults that remember them when they were little. It’s a really comfortable place to start,” said Annie Stanley, Educator, Ellen Noel Art Museum.

Community art day is held every other month.

