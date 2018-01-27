Chickn4U continues grand opening festivities

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.
Afghan official says a powerful explosion has rocked the city center in the Afghan capital of Kabul.
The Hobbs Police Department is currently on scene following a shooting at a Chili’s restaurant.
Employees at the Ellen Noel Art Museum got the chance to tell families who came community art day, “What’s up doc?”