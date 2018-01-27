Chickn4U continues grand opening festivities

Chickn4U is continuing their grand opening party this weekend.

On Saturday, patrons enjoyed not a hot dog eating contest, but a chicken sandwich eating contest.

That was just one of the many fun event happening at the restaurant.

Families got to enjoy games and some sweet live entertainment.

“What excites me about this business would be you serve so many people and you serve them repeatedly. Which means to us that you got to earn their business every time,” said John Bushman.

The new location is the second one in Odessa. It’s off of Highway 191 and Billy Hext Road.

