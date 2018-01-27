Ector County ISD showcases nine magnet schools at fair

Ector County ISD showcased their magnet schools on Saturday.

The district held their fair for them at the Ector County Coliseum.

The idea is to show families the types of talents and interest other students have done at the nine magnet schools.

Whether the focuses are on health and wellness, engineering, or adult language, representatives for the schools in attendance were happy to meet with families.

“We all have our own selection but then the students go into traditional schooling. They don’t have a choice about that. As our society we want to have that selection, that choice,” said Amy Anderson, Hays STEAM, Principal.

This was the first year a few secondary schools were showcased as well.

