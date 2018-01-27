Man stabbed in Midland, one suspect detained - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

Man stabbed in Midland, one suspect detained

(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

One man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Midland.

We’re told it happened at 4:15 this afternoon on the 1900 block of Bryant.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

One suspect has been detained by police for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly