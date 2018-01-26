CONSIDER THIS....Overpass strikes

I think we can all agree, I-20 is not the easiest road to drive. What's worse is when construction or repair brings the two lane Nascar race that is our interstate to a parking lot standstill.

This past Tuesday, an oversized load hit the Cotton Flat overpass. This makes for the third strike in the past couple of weeks in our area, the second time in 3 months for this particular overpass.

Consider This...I applaud Representative Brooks Landgraff for sharing in the frustration of many and pledging to work with TxDOT and propose legislative changes to put the brakes on the problem. No question, it will be a tough road ahead with the volume of needs for our infrastructure coupled with the recent cutbacks on the enforcement side at the DPS. While the fix, just like the repairs to the overpasses, will not be immediate, it's good to see progress in the right direction.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.