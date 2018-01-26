Midland I.S.D., Midland College, General Tommy Franks introduce Midland Young Leaders Challenge

Midland I.S.D., Midland College and General Tommy Franks are teaming up to find their next young leaders.

On Friday morning, they announced the Midland Young Leaders Challenge.

It’s a spinoff from the General Tommy Franks Four Star Leadership program in Oklahoma.

General Franks is the namesake an elementary school in Midland.

30 top performing high school juniors will get the chance to attend the two-day program at Midland College from June 13th-14th.

The students who attend will get opportunity to work public speaking, developing confidence and achieving their goals.

“It’s about what you do to drive that student who’s in the middle, or at the top, or even lower, to say you can do it, put you in a room that shows you how to do it. It gives you the tools and skills, then launches you,” said Orlando Riddick, Superintendent with the Midland Independent School District.

Students who attend will get the chance to win scholarship money.

For more information on how to apply click here: https://sites.google.com/midlandisd.net/midlandyoungleaders/home

