Cpl. Tyler Rodgers named Odessa Police Department Officer of the Month

By Phoenix O'Connor, Multimedia Journalist
Cpl. Rodgers and K9 Maximus. (Source: KWES) Cpl. Rodgers and K9 Maximus. (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department has named Corporal Tyler Rodgers as Officer of the Month for January.
 
Rodgers has been with the department for more than 4 years and now works in the K-9 unit.

He was born and raised in Dallas. He says that being nominated is a big honor to him. 

"I couldn't be in this position unless we were all working together as a team. You have to have your team there in order to fulfill a goal, and that's what we are in the Odessa Police Department, is a team," said Rodgers. 

