Cpl. Tyler Rodgers named Odessa Police Department Officer of the Month

The Odessa Police Department has named Corporal Tyler Rodgers as Officer of the Month for January.



Rodgers has been with the department for more than 4 years and now works in the K-9 unit.

He was born and raised in Dallas. He says that being nominated is a big honor to him.

"I couldn't be in this position unless we were all working together as a team. You have to have your team there in order to fulfill a goal, and that's what we are in the Odessa Police Department, is a team," said Rodgers.

