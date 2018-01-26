Waste Control Specialists acquired by J.F. Lehman & Company

The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.
Waste Control Specialists has announced that they've been acquired by J.F. Lehman & Company. We're told J.F. Lehman & Company, also known as JFLCO, is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the government, defense, aerospace and maritime sectors.
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
Midland police has arrested a man they believe was planning on returning to a company where he was fired from while in possession of a weapon.
