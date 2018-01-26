Waste Control Specialists acquired by J.F. Lehman & Company

Waste Control Specialists has announced that they've been acquired by J.F. Lehman & Company.

We're told J.F. Lehman & Company, also known as JFLCO, is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the government, defense, aerospace and maritime sectors.

Alex Harman, Partner at JFLCO stated in a press release, "WCS is a unique asset that, together with our recent acquisition of NorthStar Group Services, will allow us to provide a complete and cost-effective decommissioning solution for U.S. nuclear utilities.”

“WCS strengthens the opportunity for our team to provide a game-changing nuclear decommissioning solution. J.F. Lehman has a proven track record that will help WCS achieve its strategic plan and support its continued growth,” said Scott E. State P.E., CEO of NorthStar Group Services and CEO of WCS. State added, "WCS looks forward to engaging utility and government customers to develop strategic solutions to long-term needs for treatment and disposal of radioactive waste, including a substantial expansion of WCS’s intake of Class A waste for disposal.”

In the release WCS stated they operate the most comprehensive set of low-level radioactive waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities to service the needs of the U.S. nuclear industry. WCS’ state of the art disposal facilities in west Texas provide licensed capability for the disposal of Class A, B and C low-level radioactive waste, hazardous waste and byproduct material.

