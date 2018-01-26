ECISD promoting physical activity through 'Community Activity Ni - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

ECISD promoting physical activity through 'Community Activity Night'

By Jolina Okazaki, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Ector County ISD) (Source: Ector County ISD)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

ECISD wants to help you and your kids stay physically active and to do so they're holding "Community Activity Night" Friday.

The program is volunteer-based and part of the district's initiative to promote health and fitness.

You can play sports and games like volleyball, basketball, kickball and some other sports you probably haven't heard of. You and the entire family can learn about what's going on in their P.E. classes. 

And you can even try out some games for yourself.

"It's to get the people active, get them moving. We'd love to create a community of active people. Second is to show people whats going on in P.E.," P.E. and Health Coordinator, Michael Neiman said. "P.E. and classes have changed over the years. We're no longer just rolling the basketball out and playing."

If you're interested in going.

Admission is free at Crockett Middle School from 6-9 p.m.  

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump immigration plan draws criticism from top Senate Dem

    Trump immigration plan draws criticism from top Senate Dem

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-26 05:30:39 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 5:22 PM EST2018-01-26 22:22:14 GMT

    The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.

    The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.

  • Trump denies Times report that he ordered Mueller fired

    Trump denies Times report that he ordered Mueller fired

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:21 AM EST2018-01-26 05:21:24 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 4:54 PM EST2018-01-26 21:54:27 GMT

    The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.

    The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.

  • BREAKING

    Waste Control Specialists acquired by J.F. Lehman & Company

    Waste Control Specialists acquired by J.F. Lehman & Company

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    Waste Control Specialists has announced that they've been acquired by J.F. Lehman & Company. We're told J.F. Lehman & Company, also known as JFLCO, is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the government, defense, aerospace and maritime sectors.

    Waste Control Specialists has announced that they've been acquired by J.F. Lehman & Company. We're told J.F. Lehman & Company, also known as JFLCO, is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the government, defense, aerospace and maritime sectors.

    •   
Powered by Frankly