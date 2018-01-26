ECISD promoting physical activity through 'Community Activity Night'

ECISD wants to help you and your kids stay physically active and to do so they're holding "Community Activity Night" Friday.

The program is volunteer-based and part of the district's initiative to promote health and fitness.

You can play sports and games like volleyball, basketball, kickball and some other sports you probably haven't heard of. You and the entire family can learn about what's going on in their P.E. classes.

And you can even try out some games for yourself.

"It's to get the people active, get them moving. We'd love to create a community of active people. Second is to show people whats going on in P.E.," P.E. and Health Coordinator, Michael Neiman said. "P.E. and classes have changed over the years. We're no longer just rolling the basketball out and playing."

If you're interested in going.

Admission is free at Crockett Middle School from 6-9 p.m.

