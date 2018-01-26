OPD warning of dispatch call scam

In light of several complaints in reference to a scam involving dispatch, the Odessa Police Department is advising people to look for warning signs when picking up these calls.

The call comes from the number (432) 333- 3641, a non-emergency line for dispatch. The caller claims to be a 9-1-1 operator claiming to be returning a call and asking for personal information and donations to the Wounded Officer Foundation.

This, however, is never the case when receiving a call from dispatch. Should you get a call from dispatch, they would never ask for money or personal information.

If you do get a scam call, the best thing to do is hang up.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.