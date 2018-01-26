OPD warning of dispatch call scam

A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.
ECISD wants to help you and your kids stay physically active and to do so they're holding "Community Activity Night" Friday.
The Odessa Police Department is looking for a theft suspect who walked out of the JBS Wal-Mart without paying for merchandise.
