Man arrested on federal weapons charges in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man arrested on federal weapons charges in Midland

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland police has arrested a man they believe was planning on returning to a company where he was fired from while in possession of a weapon.

Kenneth Ozzo Burt, was in possession of a firearm while under a felony indictment when he was arrested on Jan. 19. 

An MPD officer on duty at the Midland International Airport conducted a traffic stop to check on Burt, who was parked in a restricted area. At that time, Burt was unaware of the officer's presence and loading a firearm magazine. 

Once the officer found out Burt had a felony indictment, he arrested him on federal weapons charges and continued the investigation, revealing he had recently been fired from a local oil and gas company a few miles from the airport. 

We're told Burt was possibly planning on returning to his old place of employment. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly