Man arrested on federal weapons charges in Midland

Midland police has arrested a man they believe was planning on returning to a company where he was fired from while in possession of a weapon.

Kenneth Ozzo Burt, was in possession of a firearm while under a felony indictment when he was arrested on Jan. 19.

An MPD officer on duty at the Midland International Airport conducted a traffic stop to check on Burt, who was parked in a restricted area. At that time, Burt was unaware of the officer's presence and loading a firearm magazine.

Once the officer found out Burt had a felony indictment, he arrested him on federal weapons charges and continued the investigation, revealing he had recently been fired from a local oil and gas company a few miles from the airport.

We're told Burt was possibly planning on returning to his old place of employment.

The investigation is ongoing.

