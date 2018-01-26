Feral hogs and Barbary sheep threaten native species in Big Bend National Park

The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
The National Park Service needs your help in maintaining Big Bend National Park's natural and cultural resources. They have a 30-day review and comment period that begins on Jan. 29 and will stay open for 30 days.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
