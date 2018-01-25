Community members participate in Midland Fire Department Explorer program

Members of the community participated in a Fire Explorer program learning session on Thursday night.



During the program, young people between the ages of 15 and 20 got to learn about the ins and outs of Midland Fire Department and emergency personnel's careers.



"This program helps develop kids to be a career in the fire service or just figure out what they want to do in the program and teach them how to be firefighters and paramedics," said Jamal George with the Midland Fire Department.



Classes like these are helpful for firefighters and emergency personnel for future recruiting.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.