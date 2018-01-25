Woman accused of assaulting her boyfriend

One woman is accused of slashing her boyfriend's face with a razor.



Marilyn Johnson, 51, was arrested.



When police went to check out a stabbing victim call on December 30.



They met the victim who had a serious injury on his face.



The victim told police he got into an argument with his girlfriend, who is Johnson, when she cut him on the face with the blade.



He was taken to the hospital.



Johnson is now facing a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



