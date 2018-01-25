Odessa man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
The first week of the new year was an easy one for health inspectors in Ector County.
Members of the community participated in a Fire Explorer program learning session on Thursday night. During the program, young people between the ages of 15 and 20 got to learn about the ins and outs of Midland Fire Department and emergency personnel's careers.
Midland fire dispatch tells us the scene has been cleared following the crash. However, details about the crash weren't released.
One woman is accused of slashing her boyfriend's face with a razor. Marilyn Johnson, 51, was arrested.
