Odessa man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Reyes Viscaino (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

An Odessa man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Authorities are accusing Reyes Viscaino, 35.

Last December, police received a report about a sexual assault involving a 10-year-old girl and that the child knew Viscaino.

Viscaino is facing a felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

