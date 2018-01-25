Scene cleared following train, 18-wheeler crash in Midland Co.

Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)

UPDATE: Midland fire dispatch tells us the scene has been cleared following the crash.

However, details about the crash weren't released.

--------------------------

Authorities are on the scene of an 18-wheeler/train crash in Midland Co.

Details are very limited at this time, but we're told the incident took place at the intersection of South County Road 1290 and Industrial.

No word yet on if there are any injuries.

We'll keep you up-to-date.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.