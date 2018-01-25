Chickn4U opens their doors in Odessa

Chicken fans, the City of Odessa opened its latest restaurant on Thursday.



Chickn4U officially opened its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony.



The staff, along with owner John Bushman, were given a plaque by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the opening.



It's the second location in Odessa.



Bushman says it's another opportunity to serve those in the Permian Basin.



"This is a different business that we've ever been in. We know two things that's got to happen, number one, we've got to have the best quality and number two, we've got to keep it as fast food. We've got to have it fast but wonderful," said Bushman.



The new chicken for you is off of Highway 191 and Billie Hext Road.



