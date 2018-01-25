Chickn4U opens their doors in Odessa

Authorities are on the scene of an 18-wheeler/train crash in Midland Co. Details are very limited at this time, but we're told the incident took place at the intersection of South County Road 1290 and Industrial.
Among the Midland College Women's Basketball Team 14-man roster, there are six players from outside the country. Three of them are from Australia. Bethany Theodore, Bianca Thacker and Ella Tofaeono grew up more than 9,000 miles away from West Texas, but the love of basketball separately brought them to Midland College.
Last week, two bridges were struck in the Permian Basin. Earlier this week, another one was hit. As those numbers continue to rise, it leaves local leaders in a bind of what to do.
Chicken fans, the City of Odessa opened its latest restaurant on Thursday. Chickn4U officially opened its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Folks in Midland got to hang out with the top brass from the city, fire department and police on Thursday morning. It's the first ever, "Coffee with the Mayor and Chiefs" at Rosa's on Big Spring.
