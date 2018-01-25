Midland residents attend 'Coffee with the Mayor and Chiefs'

Folks in Midland got to hang out with the top brass from the city, fire department and police on Thursday morning.



It's the first ever, "Coffee with the Mayor and Chiefs" at Rosa's on Big Spring.



Midlanders got the chance to talk about any concerns they had.



Midland Mayor Jerry Morales said they hope having events like these will encourage transparency.



"We want to be in front of the public and really be able to answer questions the public might not be comfortable to city hall or behind closed doors. I heard great things on roads, more transportation, what are you gonna do about housing? Why is rent so high? What can you do for our kids? More parks. So great comments thus far," said Morales.



The City of Midland plans to have another event with the community in the summer. Instead of coffee, there will be lemonade.



