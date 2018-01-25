Midland man killed in 3-vehicle crash over the weekend

Chicken fans, the City of Odessa opened its latest restaurant on Thursday. Chickn4U officially opened its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Folks in Midland got to hang out with the top brass from the city, fire department and police on Thursday morning. It's the first ever, "Coffee with the Mayor and Chiefs" at Rosa's on Big Spring.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
A Midland man is dead following a three vehicle crash in Ector County on Sunday. The crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 191 and FM 1882.
Midland Memorial Hospital is reporting seven deaths related to flu-like symptoms and from complications of the flu.
