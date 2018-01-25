Midland man killed in 3-vehicle crash over the weekend

A Midland man is dead following a three vehicle crash in Ector County on Sunday.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 191 and FM 1882.

We're told a 2006 Ford F-150 was traveling west on State Highway 191 when the driver disregarded a red light at the intersection of FM 1882.

That's when the F-150 crashed into a 2004 Honda Motorcycle that was traveling north on FM 1882.

According to the report, that's when the motorcycle struck a 2008 Jeep Liberty.

The driver of the motorcycle, Matthew P. Blair, 37, of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told the drivers of the other two vehicles weren't injured.

