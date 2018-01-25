Midland police searching for thief who stole 5 swords from storage unit

Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
The Midland Police Department is searching for a thief who stole five swords from a storage unit.
If you're ready to channel your inner meteorologist, don't forget that tonight is the 'Forces of Nature Science Night.' You can experience the power of nature from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Petroleum Museum.
The Presidio County Sheriff's Office is searching for 65-year-old Tim Reed.
One Odessa man is behind bars. Matthew Head, 30, is accused of attempting to run over a police officer, running from police and the unauthorized use of a vehicle.
