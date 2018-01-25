Midland police searching for thief who stole 5 swords from storage unit

The Midland Police Department is searching for a thief who stole five swords from a storage unit.

We're told the theft took place at a storage unit in the 2900 block of W. Kentucky Ave. back on Nov. 25, 2017.

Authorities said the storage unit was broken into and three black and red samurai swords, one black and blue samurai sword and a silver sword with skulls engraved in it were taken.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a small, light-colored SUV.

If you have any information, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS regarding case #180108028.

