Presidio County Sheriff's Office hunting for missing hiker

The Presidio County Sheriff's Office is searching for 65-year-old Tim Reed.

Reed was reported missing on Tuesday, January 23, by his girlfriend after leaving for a hike in Big Bend National Park. He was said to be hiking in the Colorado Canyon and Closed Canyon areas on Monday.

Reed never returned home.

Multiple agencies have been searching for Reed since early Tuesday, but have not been able to locate him.

Reed is described as a 6'1", 225 pounds, and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan colored shirt, and a black nylon windbreaker jacket.

He drives a black Ford F-150 with an Oregon license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Presidio County Sheriff's Office at (432) 729-4308