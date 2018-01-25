Presidio County Sheriff's Office hunting for missing hiker

The Presidio County Sheriff's Office is searching for 65-year-old Tim Reed.
Officials are expected to release new developments in the deadly high school shooting at noon on Thursday, January 25.
One Odessa man is behind bars. Matthew Head, 30, is accused of attempting to run over a police officer, running from police and the unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its frozen meatball product shipped to nine states.
Children diagnosed with cancer will come together this weekend. The American Cancer Society is hosting a party for kids who are either cancer survivors or who are still fighting.
