Odessa man arrested for attempting to run over a police officer

One Odessa man is behind bars. Matthew Head, 30, is accused of attempting to run over a police officer, running from police and the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Odessa police said around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night, officers were patrolling the area of 42nd and Grandview. They were called in reference to a theft at Walgreens. Police confronted Head, who was in a green 1994 Ford Ranger in the Walgreens parking lot. When officers tried to detain Head, he began to drive away in the vehicle.

Head put the vehicle in reverse, almost striking the officer with the driver's door and almost ran over the officer's foot. The officer had to move out of the way to avoid being struck. Head drove away and officers made attempts to pull him over. When he refused, he continued driving until he crashed in the south alley on the 1600 block of Boise Dr.

He left the vehicle and fled on foot before he was caught by officers in the 5400 block of Devonian.

The investigation showed the vehicle Head was driving was one that was reported as stolen. Head told detectives he took the car on Tuesday without the owner's consent.

Head was arrested and charged with Attempted Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and for two misdemeanor warrants.

There were no reports of any injuries.

