Frozen meatball recall issued over Listeria concerns

One Odessa man is behind bars. Matthew Head, 30, is accused of attempting to run over a police officer, running from police and the unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its frozen meatball product shipped to nine states.
Children diagnosed with cancer will come together this weekend. The American Cancer Society is hosting a party for kids who are either cancer survivors or who are still fighting.
If you're a homeowner and are having a difficult time paying to have your home repaired, there are government resources to help you.
