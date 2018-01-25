American Cancer Society holds party for local children diagnosed or who fought cancer

Children diagnosed with cancer will come together this weekend. The American Cancer Society is hosting a party for kids who are either cancer survivors or who are still fighting.

The party allows kids of all ages to come together, learn from each other and have fun. They will get to watch a space movie at the Blakemore Planetarium at the Museum of the Southwest, take photos with a photographer and do fun activities. Kids will also get to work on a project that will be auctioned off at the American Cancer Society's big fundraiser on April 21.

"I feel like the kids and the families go through so much emotion and hardship so this is a way of saying hey we want to celebrate you and do something fun," said Sharla Gray, a mother of a cancer survivor and an American Cancer Society children's event chairman.

Her son, Whitten Gray, battled Leukemia when he was 3½-years-old. After three years of treatment, now, this Whitten is a cancer survivor. He'll be joining other children diagnosed with cancer or those who fought just like him.

"He was a trooper, he was really sweet and he did good," said Gray. "He loves to laugh and play with his brothers so he's doing well. We're very blessed and fortunate."

After experiencing life keeping Whitten up-to-date with his treatments, from doctor visits after the other, Gray is making sure other children and families know they're not alone. Because for kids like Whitten, it goes to show that no child is too small to fight big battles. With a little positivity and bravery, they can take on those battles like cancer.

"Just to the parents, take it one day at a time," said Gray. "There's so many things to get caught up in and medicines to worry about to give them at a certain time and day. Just do what the doctors tell you, stick with the plan and take it one day at a time."

The event will be at the Museum of the Southwest's Blakemore Planetarium on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free but if you'd like to attend, e-mail Sharla Gray here.

