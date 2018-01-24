City of Midland offers programs to help buy a home, help make home repairs

If you're a homeowner and are having a difficult time paying to have your home repaired, there are government resources to help you.
If you're a homeowner and are having a difficult time paying to have your home repaired, there are government resources to help you.
Both the U.T.P.B. Men's and Women's basketball teams start the second round of conference play on Thursday.
Both the U.T.P.B. Men's and Women's basketball teams start the second round of conference play on Thursday.
The Falcons start the second half of conference play against two teams they have already beaten but Coach Boothe thinks they won’t let up and still come out hungry for a win.
The Falcons start the second half of conference play against two teams they have already beaten but Coach Boothe thinks they won’t let up and still come out hungry for a win.
The US Marshals say to call them or contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if you feel like you’ve been a victim of a phone scam. Because the person on the other line might be trying to empty out your bank account.
The US Marshals say to call them or contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if you feel like you’ve been a victim of a phone scam. Because the person on the other line might be trying to empty out your bank account.
All fall, Colby Standard was calling the plays for the Midland Lee Rebels and led them to the third round of the playoffs, where Lee hadn't been since 2001.
All fall, Colby Standard was calling the plays for the Midland Lee Rebels and led them to the third round of the playoffs, where Lee hadn't been since 2001.